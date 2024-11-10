MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin State Attorney General Josh Kaul held a press conference Friday to highlight the importance of fighting for Wisconsin’s rights during a second Donald Trump administration.

“I know that folks are worried about what the future holds for women’s ability to make their own reproductive health care decisions, about access to affordable health care,” said Kaul, “about whether people may be targeted by the new administration based on their identity, their speech and their viewpoints, or simply for doing their jobs as an election worker, or a reporter.”

Kaul said he is hopeful because Trump has recently distanced himself from policies like a national abortion ban, Project 2025 and repealing the Affordable Care Act — but adds there is legitimate cause for concern.

He said any such policies are against the constitution and said he would fight any policy that violates the constitution or acts against the best interests of Wisconsinites: “While this election will result in a policy shift at the federal level, it did not change a single word of the US Constitution.”

Kaul sees a lot of common ground on all sides and hopes the Trump administration can focus there.

“We all want our communities to be safe. We all want a healthy and growing economy. We all want our nation to be strong and we should all be willing to work across the aisle, when it’s in the best interests of the people that we serve.”

Kaul pointed to the previous Trump administration where he worked with other AG’s throughout the country to fight against Trump’s more extreme policies.

“If the new Administration infringes upon the freedoms of Wisconsinites, or attempts to use our system of justice as a tool for vengeance, we will act,” he continued, “We will act to protect the best interests of the people of the state of Wisconsin, we will act to uphold equal justice under the law and we will act to defend Wisconsinites freedoms.”