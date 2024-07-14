With the RNC in Milwaukee, politics are at the top of everyone’s mind. On this edition of WTMJ Conversations, Libby Collins shares 3 interviews about an American political dynasty: the Kennedys. First, Libby talks with former Congressman Patrick Kennedy about his struggles with mental health. Next, an interview with the former boarding school roommate of JFK Jr., and finally, an exclusive interview with independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. where he talks about his complicated family dynamic, being scrutinized by the media, and much more. It’s all ahead on this edition of WTMJ Conversations!