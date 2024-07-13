MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department need help finding a critically missing.

Justin Bedgood was last in contact with his family on Saturday, July 13 in the afternoon. He was last believed to be in the area of S. 20th Street and W. Mitchell on Milwaukee’s south side.

Missing Justin Bedgood. Image courtesy of Milwaukee Police.

Bedgood is an 18-year-old, biracial male who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing around 210lbs. He has brown eyes and a large dark curly natural afro.

He was last seen wearing a red tank top, black basketball shorts, and no shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 2 at 414-935-7222.