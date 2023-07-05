UPDATE at 2:15 p.m. on July 5, 2023: Much of Southeast Wisconsin is facing serious thunderstorms with the worst of it putting counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings with a chance of hail, rain and high-speed gusts of wind.

Milwaukee, Jefferson and Sheboygan counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning from the National Weather Service through 2:30 p.m. CST. They are also each under a Marine Warning, which means you should avoid the lakefront at all costs for your own safety.

Warnings of what weather experts are calling a “strong thunderstorm” are rolling through parts of Jefferson, Dane and Waukesha counties through 3:00 p.m. CST. People in Kenosha County are also being asked to avoid the water.

Special Marine Warning including the Lake Michigan from Wind Point WI to Winthrop Harbor IL 5NM offshore to Mid Lake, Lake Michigan from North Point Light to Wind Point WI 5NM offshore to Mid Lake and Wind Point WI to Winthrop Harbor IL until 3:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/lV98Y9bDc6 — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) July 5, 2023

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning through 2:00 p.m. CST at the earliest for Dodge and Jefferson counties. NWS officials also extended a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Columbia County and Northeastern Dane County.

Weather officials have observed the storm moving east at approx. 15 MPH with hazardous 60+ MPH wind gusts and hail the size of a quarter within the realm of outcomes for this region. Hail at this size could cause damage to automobiles, siding, roofs and trees, authorities say.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: 25+ train cars derailed near Dodge County’s Village of Reeseville, detour established