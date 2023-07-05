RACINE, Wis. — Chief Maurice Robinson of the Racine Police Department has formally submitted his resignation letter and will step down from his role next week, according to a news release issued by Racine Mayor Cory Mason’s Office this afternoon.

Chief Robinson, who was a a longtime member of the Cincinnati Police Department before being sworn into his role in May 2021, will exit the role officially next Friday, July 14, 2023. The exact reason for this decision has not yet been revealed to the public.

The following statement from Chief Robinson was obtained first by our news partners at TMJ4:

“Serving the Racine Police Department and the community has been the high point of my career in law enforcement. I am so proud of our members and how they have persevered and handled the triumphs and the tragedies over the last two years. Assistant Chief Ramirez will be the Acting Police Chief until a meeting of the Police & Fire Commission can be convened. I have every confidence that the department is in good hands. I will forever be grateful for having had the experience of being a member of The Racine Police Department.”

One of the main priorities Chief Robinson held in this role was to improve the relationship between police and community members in Racine. He was applauded by Mayor Mason for his efforts in that capacity.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

