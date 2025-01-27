BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Be careful with your mid-morning/early-afternoon commutes as eastbound lanes of I-94 are closed from US-18 near Bluemound Road just beyond the ramp from Barker Road because of a crash on Monday morning.

According to 511 Wisconsin via the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the closure was officially announced around 11:09 a.m. CST on Monday, January 27th, with the crash cited around 10:14 a.m. CST. Authorities expect the closure to be cleared by about 1:15 p.m. CST on the 27th.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued as further information is revealed.