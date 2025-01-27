UPDATE 1/27/25 5:00 P.M. — Maertz was located at the Walmart in Germantown after Fond du Lac Police learned he purchased a rental car, and the car was entered into the FLOCK license plate recognition camera system. Authorites arrested Maertz without further incident.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Police in Fond du Lac are looking for a registered sex offender under home supervision who cut off his GPS monitor.

56-year-old Chad Maertz cut off his GPS monitoring system Monday afternoon and left his home near Division St. and Military Rd. His whereabouts are unknown.

Maertz is known to drive a red 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan with a Wisconsin registration plate – ARJ4624.

He was convicted of child abduction in Fond du Lac County in 2002.

Fond du Lac police ask that anyone who encounters Maertz or his vehicle to call 911 immediately.