The Milwaukee Bucks moved one step closer to winning the NBA Cup after beating the Atlanta Hawks 110-102 in semifinals action. Giannis scored 30 plus points in his fourth straight game and made a huge block in the fourth quarter to help secure the Bucks win. Damian Lillard added 25 points including five three pointers and Brook Lopez scored 16 points including a huge layup from Giannis that gave the Bucks a five point lead late. The Bucks will face the winner of the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday night. Justin Garcia and Brandon Sneide discussed the win in Bucks Talk.