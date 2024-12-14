WIND LAKE, Wis. — A man is recovering falling through thin ice in Wind Lake.

Officers responded just after 12:30pm on December 14 to calls about a man who fell through the ice on Wind Lake behind Grass Island. The 36-year-old man from Franklin was walking across the lake when he fell. He was about 700 – 800 yards from shore but was able to hold onto the edge of the ice and keep his head above water.

Norway Police officers tried to use a canoe to rescue the man, but the thin ice prevented them from continuing.

A Racine County Sheriff’s deputy who had advanced training as a member of the Sheriff’s Dive Team was able to reach the victim, but fell through as well when trying to pull the man out of the water. Additional dive team members, alongside fire and rescue personnel, were finally able to stabilize the man and get him out of the water after about an hour.

Image courtesy of the Racine County Sheriff’s Department.

The Franklin man was conscious and alert when they got him back to shore. He’s been taken to Froedtert Hospital for evaluation, and his current condition is unknown.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said, “The actions of the officers and other responding personnel were a testament to training, commitment, and bravery. Specifically, the actions of Deputy Watson are commendable; he remained in the freezing water with the victim; ensured that the victim stayed alert and did not slip under the water; and Deputy Watson did not stop until the victim was safely on shore. Deputy Watson, and the other responding heroes, selflessly saved a life today. Job well done!”