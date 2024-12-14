UPDATE at 10:20pm on December 14: The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a 46-year-old man from Oak Creek died, and his passenger — a 55-year-old woman from Franklin — was seriously injured in a crash that shut down I-94 for hours on December 14.

Officers received a call just after 6pm of a crash on I-94 South near Grange Avenue. The car, driven by the 46-year-old man, had been stopped in the median. Witnesses say it then abruptly sped into traffic, moved across multiple lanes, and hit another car before hitting the retention wall. This forced the car back across all lanes of traffic and finally striking the median wall.

The driver died at the scene just after 6:30pm, and his passenger was taken to the hospital for serious injuries. The driver of the hit vehicle was not hurt.

I-94 reopened just after 10pm, but the crash remains under investigation.

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a full freeway closure at I-94 southbound at E. Grange Avenue due to a fatal crash.

INCIDENT ALERT: A full freeway closure is underway on S/B I-94 @ E. Grange Ave. to allow #MKESheriff and other first responders to attend to a fatal vehicle crash. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) December 15, 2024

The closures includes the ramp from I-41/43/894 East to I-41/94 South and I-41/94 South CLOSED beyond I-94 East to beyond Layton Ave.

Freeway Closure on December 14 due to a fatal crash.

This is a developing story, and more details will be posted when they become available.