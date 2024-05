The Brewers fell to the Houston Astros 9-4 on Sunday. The Brewers made it a 6-4 game in the seventh inning and it looked like the Brewers may have a late rally in them, but Astros scored three runs in the bottom half of the seventh to make it a 9-4 game and the bullpen of the Astros shut the Brewers down in the last two innings. Dominic Cotroneo discussed the game in Brewers Extra Innings.