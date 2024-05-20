Could former President Donald Trump announce his vice-presidential running mate at the convention in Milwaukee in July?

What will the upcoming presidential debates look like and will RFK Jr. be on the stage?

TMJ4 Political Director Charles Benson sat down with Decision Wisconsin Podcast host Steve Scaffidi fresh off an interview with former President Donald Trump. From the economy, to early voting, and what he might announce at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July.

It’s the latest from the campaign trail with Charles Benson and Steve Scaffidi on the Decision Wisconsin Podcast.

