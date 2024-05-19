MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis – On May 18th around 7:07 p.m., deputies from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched for a male who went into the water at Quarry Lake Park in Mount Pleasant and did not resurface.

At the scene, deputies were informed it was a 16-year-old from Racine who had jumped off a cliff near the dock. The Sheriff’s dive team, Racine Fire Department, and Southshore Fire Department began search operations and suspended them at approximately 9:56 p.m.

The search resumed Sunday, May 19th, at 7:00 a.m. Around 10:00 a.m., the male’s deceased body was found. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Bureau are working on this case and notifying the male’s family.

This is a developing story. Details will be added as they become available.