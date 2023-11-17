The Milwaukee Bucks are currently 7 and 4 to begin their season, and, to no one’s surprise, have already heard the pounds of criticism following this start.

Going into this season, the expectations since 2021, have now been championship or bust, and on September 27th, those expectations likely increased massively within the fan base with the shocking addition of a top 75 player of all-time, Damian Lillard.

Some of the outrage, to a certain extent, is warranted, I get it.

The team, on defense, and at times, on offense, has regressed from where they were a season ago, but with a much newer team than a season ago, I’m not sure why folks didn’t think this could be the reality for this team in the first few months.

Keeping in mind, all-star Khris Middleton is still on a restriction following knee surgery. The Bucks’ big 3, when they all play together, have won way more games than they have lost. They’ve proven in a short amount of time, that, with time, this will get sorted out.

Unfortunately, now, in this day and age, folks all want instant gratification with everything, and if they don’t get it, demanding change is their next resort.

Calling for a head coach 25% into the season, after winning 7 of their first 11 games might be the most asinine thing I’ve ever heard or read.

At the end of all of this, I have no idea how Coach Griffin will turn out. There is no data to suggest it’ll go one way or another, but what I do know is, I’m not making a judgement call before Thanksgiving.