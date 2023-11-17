MILWAUKEE — The magic of Christmas in Milwaukee and lots of live music options. Sandy Maxx curated her top events in the area to maximize your weekend fun, as she does every Thursday for WTMJ.

MILWAUKEE CITY TREE LIGHTING

FRIDAY – CHEER DISTRICT AT FISERV FORUM PLAZA

Get in the holiday spirit Friday evening outside Fiserv Forum in the seasonally renamed “Cheer District” for the 110th annual tree-lighting ceremony for Milwaukee’s official Christmas tree. The free festivities start at 5 P.M. with performances by First Stage, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Skylight Music Theatre, and Wisconsin Conservatory of Music. Get photos with real reindeer named Rudolph, Vixen and Holly, plus see Santa Claus (he HAS to be there, right?).

At 6 P.M., the ceremony begins and Black Arts MKE will sing as the special switch is flipped to light up over 20,000 lights the 38-foot Colorado blue spruce, specially decorated by Dynamic Events by David Caruso.

Free parking is available at the Highland structure (1030 N. Sixth Street) and Fifth Street Parking Structure (1215 N. Fifth Street)

WISCONSIN ANNUAL BLUES HARMONICA FESTIVAL

FRIDAY – STERLING CHALET IN HUBERTUS

Surround yourself in the sounds of the best in blues harmonica music live on stage at the Sterling Chalet in Hubertus on Friday night. You’ll hear great music and be doing a good deed because all profits from the event benefit the ASPCA® (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®), St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Wounded Warrior Project.

The line-up includes Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin Altar Boys with Westside Andy, “Blues Harp” Jimmie Davis, Will Kastner, Jim Schoberg, event founder David ‘Harmonica’ Miller with The Benedon Band with Chuck Benedon, Sam Benedon, Rick Homes, and Dave Braun.

THE R&B CADETS

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – SHANK HALL IN MILWAUKEE

Milwaukee music legends of the ‘80s, The R&B Cadets, reunite for two nights on stage at Shank Hall.

.38 SPECIAL

SATURDAY – PABLO CENTER AT THE CONFLUENCE IN EAU CLAIRE

Sing along with the wild-eyed Southern boys of .38 Special and experience their hits “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’,” and more songs live in Eau Claire on Saturday night at the Pablo Center at the Confluence.

