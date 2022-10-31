The NFL’s trade window closes at 3:00 on November 1st. By that time, there should be a new receiver for Aaron Rodgers to throw to.

The Packers started Sunday’s game against the Bills with five healthy wide receivers and finished with four. Three of the five are rookies, one has an injury plagued past and the fifth is an underachieving former third round pick.

Even when fully loaded, the Packers receivers dos nothing to strike fear in the minds of opposing defenses.

That has to change.

For that to change, General Manager Brian Gutekunst will need to stretch his comfort zone and be willing to part with a third or fourth round pick – maybe both.

You might believe the Packers season is lost, and that one wide receiver won’t be near enough to save a team that has lost four straight.

You might be right.

But think about next season. At some point, the Packers are going to need to upgrade the position and they cannot rely solely on the draft to do so. Either pay a premium in free agency, or part with a day-two draft pick or two for a difference making talent who helps the team today and tomorrow.

I’ll take the latter.

