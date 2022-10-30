MILWAUKEE- The news that Fiserv is moving its headquarters from Brookfield to downtown Milwaukee is the latest example of momentum shifting west of the Milwaukee River.

“West town for a long time had been the ‘other’ part of the city, now it’s become one of the hot parts of the city,” Milwaukee Business Journal Editor in Chief Mark Kass told WTMJ’s Libby Collins. “I could see it growing and connecting with the University there and become the hot part of Milwaukee.”

Fiserv joins a growing number of companies either moving, or expanding, their presence in downtown Milwaukee. Earlier this year Milwaukee Tool moved employees to a new facility on Michigan Street, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra reopened after a lengthy renovation & work got underway on the expansion of the Wisconsin Center.

“When you add it all together it really brings back energy and activity, there’s just a lot more people walking around west of the river,” Kass said.

Fiserv is moving into the location where the Boston Store used to stand at Wisconsin Avenue & Vel R. Phillips Avenue. The company says it plans to move about 800 employees to the new space. Fiserv is tentatively scheduled to move into its new space next year.

You can read more about Fiserv’s move from the Milwaukee Business Journal here. Kass joins Wisconsin’s Weekend Morning News every Sunday at 8:20 am.