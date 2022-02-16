With each passing game, Johnny Davis adds to his player of the year resume. With less than a month remaining in the regular season, Davis is averaging just over 20 points and 8 rebounds per game.

He is the best player on a Badgers team one-half game out of first place in a highly competitive Big Ten.

But there is much more to Davis’s candidacy than his collection of box scores. Davis is regularly at his best in crunch-time moments.

Against ranked opponents, Davis is averaging 25 points per game.

In a nationally televised road game against 3rd ranked Purdue, Davis poured in 37. In Tuesday night’s win at Indiana, Davis scored the Badgers final 13 points of a 74-69 win. At the time of his takeover, the Badgers trailed by 5.

When the lights are brightest, so is Davis.

The answer: Frank Kaminsky in 2015 and Butch Lee in 1978.

The question: Who are the only two players from a Wisconsin university to earn Naismith College Basketball player of the year honors.

Come March, Davis will add his name to that list.

