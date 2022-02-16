MILWAUKEE- Milwaukee’s butteriest burgers is also one of its best.

The James Beard Foundation recognizing Solly’s Grille as one of its America’s Classic Award honorees today.

Solly’s has been operating on Milwaukee’s north side since its inception by Kenneth “Solly” Salmon in 1936. Glenn Fieber runs the place now & he tells WTMJ the recognition is an honor, “It’s like the Super Bowl award for restaurants & it’s just a fabulous day at Solly’s.”

In a news release, the James Beard Foundation said the America’s Classic Award goes to restaurants with “timeless appeal and are beloved regionally for quality food that reflects the character of its community.”

Solly’s certainly has that. If Culver’s made the butter burger known across the country, Solly’s took it to the extreme. The restaurant says it goes through roughly 130 pounds of butter each week with each burger is topped with several dollops of butter.

Solly’s along with the other five winners will be honored at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on June 13th in Chicago.