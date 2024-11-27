For the second consecutive season, the Green Bay Packers (8-3) will be featured in prime-time on Thanksgiving night against the Miami Dolphins (5-6).

A message to Packers fans: Get used to late night football!

Thursday night will be the first of four consecutive prime-time games for the Packers. In the World of flex-scheduling, it’s possible the Packers week-16 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings moves from it’s scheduled NOON kickoff.

Following a Thanksgiving night matchup with the Dolphins, the Packers will trave to Detroit in week-14 to face the first-place Lions…on Thursday Night Football.

“I think Matt LaFleur is a little irritated that it’s Thursday-Thursday,” ESPN-Wisconsin’s, Jason Wilde tells Wisconsin’s Midday News. “I think Matt LaFleur was hoping that he would get the Detroit Lions with extra rest after Thanksgiving,” Wilde continued.

Packers vs. Dolphins At A Glance:

All-time, regular season: 6-10

All-time, at home: 3-4 (3-3 at Lambeau)

Green Bay has won five of the last six regular season games played

Coaching Capsules:

Matt LaFleur: 64-30-0, .681; (3-4 postseason); 6th NFL season

Mike McDaniel: 25-20, .556; (0-2 postseason); 3rd NFL season

Head to Head: LaFleur 1-0 vs. McDaniel

vs. Opponent: LaFleur 1-0 vs. Dolphins; McDaniel 0-1 vs.

Packers

