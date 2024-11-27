DALLAS, Texas: The man who disrupted a flight from Milwaukee to Dallas and injured a flight attendant now faces federal charges.

29-year-old Abdul-al-Jabbar Oloruntoba Olaiya is being charged with interfering with a flight crew by assault or intimidation within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton.

According to court documents, roughly two hours into the American Airlines flight from Milwaukee to Dallas on November 19, Olaiya “became frustrated with a flight attendant” as she worked. Witnesses told law enforcement they heard Olaiya tell her he was “captain of this flight” and needed to “get off the plane”.

He then allegedly rushed at the flight attendant in an attempt to access the aircraft exit door. The flight attendant used her body to shield the door and was injured. Other passengers were able to subdue Olaiya, and duct-taped his wrists and ankles until he could be removed from the plane by officers in Dallas. He was taken in for a mental evaluation.

If convicted, Olaiya faces up to 20 years in federal prison.