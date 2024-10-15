MILWAUKEE — It’s a Green Bay Packers reunion at The Meadowlands with the Las Vegas Raiders agreeing in principle to trade star wide receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets for what ESPN’s Adam Schefter says will be a conditional third-round pick which can become a second-round pick if Adams makes an All-Pro team or if Adams is on the active roster for the AFC Championship game.

The trade comes the morning after Rodgers and the Jets lost to the Buffalo Bills in a heartbreaking fashion 23-20 on a fourth-quarter interception by the former Packers star. In six games since returning from an Achilles tendon rupture, 40-year-old Rodgers has 1,387 passing yards with 134 completions on 217 attempts for nine passing touchdowns and five interceptions. The Jets stand third in their division with a 2-4 record.

Adams’ season hasn’t been much easier for a transitioning Las Vegas Raiders team with the same 2-4 record as New York. The 31-year-old receiver has 209 receiving yards and one touchdown in three games this season while nursing a hamstring injury leading into the trade. Schefter reported that Adams took a red-eye flight to New Jersey on Tuesday morning for a physical that would help finalize the trade.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams are being reunited with the Jets 🛩️ pic.twitter.com/oFJyKtr0wg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 15, 2024

During their tenure in Green Bay, Adams and Rodgers synced up for a total of 7,590 receiving yards and 69 touchdowns, both earning high-ranking honors from the NFL while establishing themselves as one of the best QB/WR duos in recent NFL history.

Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers stand at 4-2 in a heated NFC North race in which each team has at least four wins through six weeks of the 2024 NFL season. Despite playing three fewer games, Packers quarterback Jordan Love has 12 passing touchdowns already.

