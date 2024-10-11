You can see her great work every Saturday of the college football season on ESPN’s College Gameday, and listen to her Monday through Friday, 7-9 a.m. on the Jen, Gabe and Chewy Show on ESPN 94.5 in Milwaukee, but that’s just part of what makes Jen Lada so good at what she does.

With a resume built on her significant experiences as a sports reporter, radio host, and an award-winning journalist for ESPN, Lada has built a career on telling the stories that shape our national conversation on sports, our culture and our country.

Lada sat down with Steve Scaffidi on the Scaffidiology Podcast and shared her thoughts on women in broadcasting, the Caitlin Clark phenomena, and how she’ll try to find the time to do even more.