The kicking carousel continues in Green Bay as the Green Bay Packers sign veteran free agent Brandon McManus and release struggling rookie Brayden Narveson.

McManus comes to Green Bay having spent his first 9 seasons in the NFL with the Denver Broncos and one season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He is expected to be the Packers placekicker beginning this Sunday in a highly anticipated match-up against the Houston Texans (5-1) at Lambeau Field.

McManus was released by the Washington Commanders in June after two women filed a civil lawsuit against him for sexual assault.

The women alleged that McManus sexually assaulted them on a charter flight to London while he was playing for the Jaguars. The women claimed that McManus tried to kiss one of them and rubbed up against both of them while they were working. McManus denies the allegations and the NFL’s investigation into the allegations explains “insufficient evidence” to punish him for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

“Your willingness to accept questionable, abhorrent…whatever it might be behavior is directly proportional to how desperately you need someone at a position,” says ESPN-Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde. “And the Packers clearly decided that they could not continue with Brayden Narveson.”

McManus has a career success rate of 81.4% on field goals over the course of ten seasons.

Narveson struggled in his rookie season missing 5 of his 17 field goal attempts (70.6%).

Packers vs. Texans At A Glance:

All-time, regular season: 45-24-4

All-time, postseason: 1-2 (1-0 at Lambeau)

Green Bay has won 8 of the last 11 regular-season games played

Coaching Capsules:

Matt LaFleur: 60-29-0, .674; (3-4 postseason); 6th NFL season

DeMeco Ryans: 15-8-0, .652; (0-0 postseason); 2nd NFL season

Head to Head: LaFleur 0-0 vs. Ryans

vs. Opponent: LaFleur 1-0 vs. Texans; Ryans 0-0 vs.

Packers

Source: Green Bay Packers Dope Sheet