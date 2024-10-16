Stories you might have missed from across Wisconsin.

Oconto: Hundreds of cranes staging at Oconto Marsh.

Last week the Wisconsin DoT released a new license plate honoring two species of cranes native to Wisconsin. One of those species is the Sandhill Crane. If you want to see flocks of the graceful birds, this is the time of year. Oconto Marsh is one of the staging areas for Sandhill Cranes in Wisconsin. Hundreds of cranes are there now either continuing or preparing for their southern migration. The Oconto Marsh and similar places around the state are used by the cranes to rest and replenish their energy reserves. As dusk settles, the Sandhill Cranes arrive at the marsh to roost for the night. This isn’t a quiet arrival. The cranes arrive trumpeting their presence and calling down other cranes passing over. Each night the marsh is home to hundreds of Sandhills. A story in the Eagle Herald quotes The Cornell Lab All About Birds (AAB) website, the unique tone of the Sandhill Crane’s loud, rolling, trumpeting call is a product of its anatomy. The crane’s long windpipes coil into the sternum which helps develop a lower pitched sound with harmonics that add to its richness. The prime time to see the Sandhill Cranes is now through early November. Oconto Marsh is located one mile northeast of Oconto. Full Story

Oshkosh: Eastern Wisconsin program helps families in need “shop” for free, fresh food.

We all know that some families are struggling to keep up with higher grocery prices. As of 2022, 16.5% of Wisconsin children lived in food-insecure homes, according to the most recent Feeding America data. Food insecurity can impact health in the long run, and children who are food insecure may be at higher risk for chronic health conditions or more frequent oral health problems. One Wisconsin program is giving families in need the opportunity to not only get food, but actually pick the food they want. Mindful meal is a partnership between Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and the Boys and Girls Club. Parents go online and pick out what they want from platform. The food is delivered in discreet boxes to the Boys and Girls Club for pick-up. Coupons good at the Oshkosh Food Co-Op are given for perishable items. The Wisconsin Rapids tribune reports that The program started in Oshkosh around two years ago, but there are also locations in Milwaukee, Green Bay, Sturgeon Bay, Antigo and Berlin. Families pick up food once every two weeks, and some items have caps on the amount one family can order. There are about 20 families in Oshkosh’s Mindful Meals program, and overall, 151 families are enrolled across the state. Full Story

Wausau: Curling Club to host National Championships.

For some of us, our enjoyment of curling is limited to the Winter Olympics. For others, it is a year long passion. Curlers form around the U.S. will travel to Wausau this month for the U.S. National Arena Curling Championships. Arena curling is different from traditional curling. Arena curling is played on multi-use ice like a hockey or skating rink instead of ice that is dedicated just to curling. Kim Susens, a longtime curler and co-chair of the event told WPR that the tournament will be both a celebration of curling’s growing popularity and Wausau’s community spirit. “We’re thrilled that people will be traveling to the Wausau area during the fall when it’s so beautiful here, and there are still a lot of activities off the ice as well for people to enjoy.” The tournament is a championship of 24 grassroots curling clubs from around the United States. Each club earned the right to compete in Wausau by winning their regional playdown. The event runs October 24-27. Full Story