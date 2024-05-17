MILWAUKEE – Amtrak has confirmed that starting on Monday, May 20, checked baggage will no longer be allowed on the Hiawatha train, which runs between Milwaukee Intermodal Station and Chicago Union Station.

Amtrak Senior Public Relations Manager Marc Magliari told WTMJ the change is due to an equipment issue related to not having the right rail cars to consistently offer the service.

Carrying on bicycles will still be allowed on Hiawatha trains.

Magliari confirmed that checked baggage will still be allowed on the longer Empire Builder train, which runs from Chicago to Washington state and stops in Milwaukee. He also said that this change will not affect the plans for the new Borealis line, which will run from Chicago to Minneapolis and was never planned to accomodate checked baggage.

The Borealis will begin operations on Tuesday, May 21, offering another line of service at eight Wisconsin Amtrak stations that are also served by either the Empire Builder or Hiawatha lines. Amtrak will be holding a ceremony on Tuesday at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport station to celebrate the debut of the new line.

