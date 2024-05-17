MILWAUKEE – If/when you tour the new Baird Center on Saturday, there are two must-sees, according to the Chairman of the Wisconsin Center District.

“The ballroom is incredible,” Jim Kanter told WTMJ Radio. “Go to the top floor (to see the ballroom) and then walk outside. The view from the balcony is just beautiful. The terrace can hold a thousand people.” The open house runs 1p-5p on Saturday.

RELATED: New Baird Center allows city to ‘stack conventions’

Kanter and other members of the District’s board of directors were beaming during the ceremonial ribbon cutting on Thursday morning. The official opening of the new convention center means the beginning of what is expected to be a large economic impact for the city.

“It’s a sense of relief, pride and accomplishment for the city and the community,” Kanter said.

The facility hosted an extravagant Opening Night Gala on Thursday night. Broadway star Idina Menzel serenaded the crowd. The singer/actress joked she was the first one to use the dressing room bathroom.

I’m told Idina Menzel was incredible at the Opening Night Gala at the Baird Center. She joked she was the first to use the dressing room bathroom. pic.twitter.com/htL9ueJNoI — Erik Bilstad (@erikbilstadWTMJ) May 17, 2024

Wisconsin Center District CEO Marty Brooks called the gala “culmination of a great run.”

“It seems so surreal,” Brooks told WTMJ after the ribbon cutting. “The city has been working on this (convention extension) for decades. For me, it’s been six years. I never thought today was going to come.”

Its official. The Baird Center extension is now open. pic.twitter.com/KDCj2jEDwH — Erik Bilstad (@erikbilstadWTMJ) May 16, 2024

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: