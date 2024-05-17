FOND DU LAC – Timothy Brown, the man convicted of the 2022 murder of Brandon Johnson, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Timothy Brown was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide last January of shooting and killing Johnson outside of a downtown Fond du Lac bar in August of 2022.

According to the criminal complaint, Johnson had been celebrating his 40th birthday when he got into an argument with Brown outside of Leon’s Corner Pub on Main Street after bar close. Johnson’s body was found hours later with a bullet wound between his eyes.

“The defendant executed Brandon Johnson and stole a father from his children, while showing no signs of remorse” said Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney. “We will never accept brutal violence and murder as normal in our communities and we will always aggressively prosecute those responsible to protect our communities and fight for justice. This sentence is a small measure of justice for the victims and society.”

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM:

LISTEN: Graduations: A time-honored tradition with plenty of symbolism