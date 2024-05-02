MILWAUKEE – Following the Milwaukee Bucks’ Game 5 victory over the Indiana Pacers, head coach Doc Rivers told reporters he believed Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard were “very, very, very close” to a return.

ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski added fuel to the fire Thursday morning when he reported that both Bucks stars will try to play in Milwaukee’s ‘win or go home’ Game 6 matchup with the Pacers in Indianapolis.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) and Damian Lillard (Achilles) are both working to try and make a return vs. Indiana for Game 6 tonight, but still unclear if either will be able, sources tell ESPN. Bucks are trailing 3-2 in series. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 2, 2024

Antetokounmpo has been out since April 9, when he injured his left soleus in a victory over the Boston Celtics. During his rehabilitation, the Bucks have offered limited information about his status with the two-time MVP being listed as doubtful ahead of each game, which he was subsequently ruled out of.

In the wake of Giannis’ injury, Dr. Samuel Steiner — a Sports Orthopedic Surgeon with the Orthopaedic Associates of Wisconsin (OAW) — told WTMJ the average length of recovery for a soleus strain is two-to-six weeks.

Lillard suffered an Achilles strain in the Bucks’ overtime loss in Indiana and was a non-participant in games four and five of the series. However, Lillard was seen shooting around as part of his regular pre-game routine ahead of Game 5 in Milwaukee — even after he’d been ruled out of game action.

On the official NBA Injury Reports submitted as of 11:30 a.m. CST, Lillard has been upgraded to Questionable. Antetokounmpo remains doubtful, while Khris Middleton and Patrick Beverley remain probable.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

