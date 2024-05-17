CAMPBELLSPORT – After a week of pressure from Wisconsin legislators, the WIAA has reversed its decision and will allow Campbellsport High School track star Josh Onwunili to compete at the WIAA Regional Track and Field meet on Monday, May 20. Campbellsport High track and field coach Derek Toshner confirmed the outcome of the decision to WTMJ.

The WIAA initially ruled last week that Onwunili was ineligible to participate in varsity events because his parents live in Africa. WIAA regulations require both parents to live in the attendance boundaries of the school an athlete attends.

Onwunili attended Cambellsport High as a freshman before traveling with his parents to Ghana, where they worked as missionaries. Onwunili, along with his mother, returned to the U.S. ahead of his senior year of high school so that he could prepare for college – both academically and athletically.

The major issue has been proving to the WIAA that Onwunili’s father is currently unable to return to America due to problems with his visa. Toshner told TMJ4 News earlier in the week that he was frustrated with how the WIAA was handling the situation.

Onwunili’s plight attracted the attention of Wisconsin state legislators as well as U.S. Congressman Glenn Grothman, who provided assistance in proving the visa troubles to the WIAA.

The WIAA Regional Track and Field meet will be held throughout the state on May 20.

