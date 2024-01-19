BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — At the present time, Packers Quarterback Jordan Love appears to be doing everything right on and off the field. Packers fans can take solace knowing the QB is everything they believe him to be, according to his high school head coach.

“What you see is what you get,” Bryan Nixon told Wis. Morning News. “(Jordan) is an awesome young man. He’s always been that way. He’s always thoughtful of others. Just a really, really nice person who happens to be a really, really good football player.”

Nixon coached Love at Liberty High School in Bakersfield, California. The two remain in touch. In fact, the former coach was at Lambeau Field when the Packers lost to the Buccaneers on Dec. 17th, 2023.

“I text him after every game saying ‘WOW,'” Nixon added. “(With the team’s success), everyone is (finally) getting to ‘meet’ Jordan Love. He stands on his character. He cares about others and has always been that way.”

When Nixon coached Love, he knew the QB could ultimately play in college.

“His maturation process, his work ethic,” he recalled. “There was never a question he could move to the next level.”

Bakersfield sits southwest of San Francisco. There are 49ers fans, Cowboys fans, Rams fans, Raiders fans etc., according to Nixon. But this weekend, everyone is rooting for Love.

“I’m always rooting for him!”

