The Green Bay Packers are just two wins away from getting to Las Vegas to play in Super Bowl 58.

Kind of wild when you say those words out loud given the type of up, and down season this team had, but nonetheless if Green Bay can do something they haven’t been able to do in years, and that’s beat the Niners in a playoff setting, they’ll be one step closer to doing the unimaginable.

It’s a tall task, no doubt, but I believe the Packers can pull it off, and just like last week, here are my three seasons why.

Number one. Jordan Love. Need I say more? Since week 11, the former first-rounder has tossed 21 touchdowns to just 1 interception, both good enough for the best in the NFL. Despite what some think, he’s the hottest quarterback playing, and a major reason why this team is where they are at.

Number two. The defense. Shocking, I know, but this defense has played really well over the past month, and will get Niners quarterback, Brock Purdy to make him feel uncomfortable. In 3 games where Purdy has thrown two or more interceptions, the Niners have lost all three games. The Pack is on the hunt, and will have multiple chances to turn the tide.

And, lastly, number three. Aaron Jones. Has there been a better back in the league over the last four weeks? Absolutely not. Since 16, Jones is averaging 119 yards per game, playing some of the best ball of his career, and has been a major reason why this offense has taken flight.

It may not be as easy, and relaxing as last week was in Dallas, but the Packers will somehow, someway, find a way to do what they have been all season long, and that’s continue to prove everyone wrong.

The beauty of the NFL playoffs is you don’t have to be the better team all season long, you just have to be the better team for one game, and on Saturday, the Pack will do just that.