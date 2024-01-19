Visit Milwaukee’s Museum Days opens the doors to museums like Jewish Museum Milwaukee.

It’s not always as easy to find things to do in the dead of winter. Thanks to Visit Milwaukee, and the Museum Days event, the doors are open to over 30 different museums stretching from Kohler to Racine with entry discounts and some even offering free admission until January 28th. Sitting along Prospect Avenue, along what’s known as Museum Mile, sits a cool space. It’s the Jewish Museum Milwaukee. They’re taking part in this year’s Museum Days put on by Visit Milwaukee.

Curator Molly Dubin says it’s all about telling a very special story, “Some of the stories we tell are very much in connection to families that are here in Milwaukee. So much of what we have from our permanent exhibit actually comes from families, organizations, synagogues, cultural and religious that are here in Milwaukee and have been here. So it really is so rooted in our community, but some of the stories are also very universal.”

This area of Wisconsin does have a rich Jewish heritage and this is a great place to learn all about the local culture.

Dubin says, “In our permanent exhibits, we explore and tell the story of the Jews of southeastern Wisconsin.”

And this year, they’ve brought in a special exhibit.

“This run of Museum Days is really great because it coincides with the opening of a brand new exhibit called The Book Smugglers. The longer title is Poets, Partisans, and the Race to Save Jewish Treasures from the Nazis. It really looks at the true story of the paper brigade of Vilna, who worked clandestinely and often at the risk of their own lives to save Jewish treasures, manuscripts, writings with the thought that if there needed to be a remembrance, if the plan that was afoot were to be carried out and the Jewish people weren’t around to tell their own story, there would be treasures and manuscripts and writings to tell that story,” explains Dubin.

And with everything going on in the Middle East and in an era where there’s been an upswing in anti-Semitism, it’s becoming even more important to provide education about the Jewish experience.

Dubin says, “You know, we are, like so many other organizations, really grappling with everything that’s going on. All of the people that are being affected. And really just trying to provide a platform to share their experiences and to come and if there is any question about what Judaism is all about, you know, what the values are, to come in and learn about it. You know, if there are things that you’re hearing that you may not be certain of or you want to really get to the root of something, the heart of something, we’re here to provide that educational opportunity and that material for you.”

So if this sounds like something you might be interested in, there’s never been a better time to visit.

And in conjunction with Museum Days, they have a great deal going on. The community can come in at a reduced price of $5 and see this really extraordinary story.

So head on over to the East Side and become a tourist in your own hometown.

Check out the Jewish Museum Milwaukee.

JMM Hours:

Monday – Thursday: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Friday: 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Milwaukee Museum Days goes through January 28th, 2024. Click here for more details on the entire event.

