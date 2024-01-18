MILWAUKEE – A Milwaukee police officer has been arrested and suspended in the wake of a child abuse investigation. The Milwaukee Police Department confirmed to WTMJ that officers responded to a hospital for a child abuse investigation Wednesday night shortly after 9 p.m.

According to MPD, a seven-year-old child was receiving treatment at that hospital for “non-fatal injuries.” There’s no further word yet on what condition the child is in.



The officer was arrested and placed on full suspension. MPD says charges are set to be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. The officer has not been identified.

This is a developing story and will be updated with any new information.

