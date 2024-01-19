MADISON — A fast-tracked bill by Wisconsin Republican lawmakers would enact a 14-week abortion ban in Wisconsin. The proposal would leave an exception in the event an abortion is necessary to save the life of the mother.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the bill is being fast-tracked through the Legislature, with a public hearing scheduled for Monday — the same day Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Waukesha County on reproductive rights.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Judge reaffirms that Wisconsin’s 1849 statute does not ban abortions

Currently, abortions are outlawed in Wisconsin after 20 weeks of pregnancy. The latest proposal from Wisconsin republican lawmakers is unlikely to receive a signature from Governor Evers.

This is a developing story; more details will be added as they become available.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

COUNTDOWN TO THE RNC: How will the Iowa Caucus shape the lead-up to the Convention?