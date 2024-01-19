WEST ALLIS – Crews are working this morning to repair a water main break in West Allis on 99th Street near Lincoln and Becher.
The city says they will be shutting down water service to make repairs and 99th Street will also be closed while crews operate. Repairs should be completed by 3:00 pm.
The break follows a trend across Southeast Wisconsin where pipe systems have been put to the test due to bitter cold following last Friday’s winter storm. Milwaukee Water Works Superintendent Patrick Pauly says that since last Friday’s winter storm and subsequent bitter cold, the city has dealt with over two dozen water main breaks.
