WEST ALLIS – Crews are working this morning to repair a water main break in West Allis on 99th Street near Lincoln and Becher.

Crews have confirmed a water main break on 99th Street between Lincoln and Becher. We will be shutting down water service to make repairs. Repairs should be completed by 3:00 pm. We will shut-down 99th Street to allow for a safe work zone for our crews. pic.twitter.com/IJtm0b4tuN — City of West Allis (@westalliswigov) January 19, 2024

The city says they will be shutting down water service to make repairs and 99th Street will also be closed while crews operate. Repairs should be completed by 3:00 pm.

The break follows a trend across Southeast Wisconsin where pipe systems have been put to the test due to bitter cold following last Friday’s winter storm. Milwaukee Water Works Superintendent Patrick Pauly says that since last Friday’s winter storm and subsequent bitter cold, the city has dealt with over two dozen water main breaks.

