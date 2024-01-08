MILWAUKEE – The first major winter storm of the season is expected to expected to bring several inches of heavy, wet snow to Southeast Wisconsin, and the Milwaukee Department of Public Works is preparing to deploy its snow and ice staff this evening ahead of the storm.

DPW said it is “expecting and planning for a long term event” with this storm, which already has a Winter Storm Warning in effect for Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Sheboygan, and Washington Counties that will begin at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday and is scheduled to last until to 3:00 a.m. Wednesday.

CITY STREET TREES:

The kind of wet heavy snow that this storm is expected to bring can have significant impacts on trees. DPW said its forestry staff, who also staff salt trucks and snow plows, are closely monitoring impacts and hazards to street trees in Milwaukee.

Trees or large limbs that pose imminent public danger should be reported by calling 414-286-CITY while any others can be reported online. DPW said that it’s encouraging residents to send in pictures of the trees in order to “help staff determine priority level.”

GARBAGE AND RECYCLING COLLECTIONS:

Snow events could cause delays in garbage or recycling collections, but DPW is expecting no impacts to garbage or recycling are expected at this time, changes and updates will be posted online. Please clear snow and ice around and on top of your garbage and recycling carts and clear a path so the carts can be easily rolled from collection point to the truck. Your normal scheduled collection days can be found here.

PARKING:

No impacts to parking are expected at this time however if a snow emergency is called, updates will be posted online. DPW wants to remind residents to always follow posted signs and park as close to the curb as possible to give room for the large salt and plow trucks to pass through streets.

Winter parking regulations began December 1st, with no parking 2am – 6am on through highways and bus routes, although posted signs take precedence including those that restrict parking during the winter. DWP is encouraging those that park on the street to sign up for E-notify and text message notifications at Milwaukee.gov/parking

DPW also provided a number of ways residents can help them during the storm:

Please be patient and understanding, snow and ice operations take time, all streets will be cleared. Drive carefully and plan your route to stay on main transportation routes as much as possible during snow and ice events.

Only travel if absolutely necessary.

Adjust driving for conditions by slowing down and providing more space for braking.

Give salt and plow trucks space and stay back from the trucks salting or brining streets to ensure the product hits the streets instead of your car.

Park legally and follow alternate side parking rules. DPW does a better job when parking rules are followed. Parking farther away from driveways, alleys and intersections allows our equipment to get through.

Do not shovel, blow or plow snow back into the streets.

Shovel your sidewalk and corners within 24 hours after the snow has stopped falling, assist neighbors who need help.

Clear the fire hydrant near your property of snow and ice.

Clear snow and ice around and on top of your garbage and recycling carts.

WTMJ will have more details on this winter storm throughout the day. Expect new watches, warnings, and advisories to be issued and more concrete snowfall totals to be announced later today.

