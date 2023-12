On the final Brewers Weekly episode of 2023, Dom Cotroneo evaluates where the Brewers sit at first base and in the bullpen. He also takes a wider look around the country after the Dodgers’ spending spree for Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and their trade for Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot. Plus, he hands out superlatives from 2023 and goes over his Holiday Brewers quiz!