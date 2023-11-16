MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin’s Afternoon News Co-host Greg Matzek had the unique opportunity to sit down with Milwaukee Brewers Manager Pat Murphy and GM Matt Arnold moments after his introductory press conference at American Family Field. Click here to watch the video in its entirety.

The topics of conversation ranged from the Milwaukee Brewers’ philosophy moving through this offseason and the departure of longtime Manager Craig Counsell, to the duo’s favorite airplane beverages and more.

Matzek set the over/under for the team’s bunts and Murphy’s ejections at five apiece. Murphy says he’ll take the over on bunts and the under on ejections, though if Arnold’s chuckles were any indication, he’s taking the over on the latter.

Arnold detailed his experience with Counsell’s departure and the lengthy Managerial search that ultimately concluded with the realization that the Manager the Milwaukee Brewers were looking for was already in their clubhouse.

The complete interview includes the following topics. Below, you’ll find the timestamps of each conversation topic from the YouTube video:

0:00: What is the best airplane beverage + Pat Murphy angles for a private jet.

1:12: When did Milwaukee start looking for a new Manager?

1:57: When did Arnold realize Pat Murphy was the right pick?

2:31: Matt Arnold’s son told Pat Murphy he’d be Milwaukee’s next Manager.

2:58: What was the hiring process like?

3:25: Inside Pat Murphy’s 1,000-win coaching career.

5:55: Humbling moments in Murphy’s career.

6:52: Murphy’s advice for his younger self.

8:13: Did Matt Arnold ever identify Pat as a Managerial candidate in the past?

8:58: Was Murphy the ‘easy hire?’

10:07: How will Murphy & Arnold push each other? + Would Murphy have taken the job if the Brewers were rebuilding?

11:33: Arnold & Murphy share their perspective on Craig Counsell leaving the Milwaukee Brewers for the Chicago Cubs.

13:40: Would you rather have a team that’s talented or connected?

15:28: How does Brandon Woodruff’s injury impact the Milwaukee Brewers’ approach to MLB Free Agency?

16:39: Will the Brewers be open to trading their talent if they don’t fit long-term?

17:26: Does Rickie Weeks Jr. have what it takes to be an Assistant Manager in Major League Baseball?

19:11: Under/Over on Pat Murphy’s ejections & the Brewers’ bunts.

20:43: One message for Brewers fans.

Keep up with 620 WTMJ: Home of the Milwaukee Brewers for the latest developing coverage of the Brew Crew.

TOP BREW CREW HEADLINES FROM 620 WTMJ — HOME OF THE MILWAUKEE BREWERS:

READ: EXTRA POINTS — Pressure of winning shifts in Milwaukee