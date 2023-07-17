MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin native Owen Miller and his Milwaukee Brewers teammate, Brian Anderson, are now members of the Lakeshore Chinooks Hall of Fame. In a recent interview with our news partners at TMJ4, Miller discussed his connections with the Chinooks and how they’ve carried into his career.

“I think I played, a guy named Luke Raley was inducted into the Hall of Fame and he had played a couple years before me,” Miller said. “I was just playing against him a couple weeks ago in Tampa Bay, so it goes to show you that there’s been some pretty good ballplayers that have come through here and played for the Chinooks.

“It’s cool to be part of that special group.”

Even through his journey through the majors, the collegiate summer baseball Northwoods League remains on Miller’s mind as he traverses the MLB.

“There’s a ton of guys that are in the big leagues that they have said to me they’re like, ‘oh you’re from Wisconsin?’ They’re like ‘oh, I was in Madison when I played for the Mallards or I was in La Crosse playing for the Loggers,'” Miller explained. “Guys definitely know the Northwoods League well, and a lot of really good baseball players have come through it.”

Owen Miller, who grew up in Fredonia and attended Ozaukee High School, had always dreamed of playing in the majors.

“I remember back — five, six seven, eight years ago, even — coming to games when I was in high school and seeing a lot of good players,” Miller said. “Pete Alonso. Paul Dejong. I remember watching those guys specifically at this field so, I think that probably helped me when I was 15, 16 years old, and kind of looking up to them and thinking like, ‘oh hey, I would really want to play in this league some day.”

Playing for the Chinooks was where Miller learned how to play in front of family and friends.

“I remember when I was 19 years old and I was playing for the Chinooks, and it was kind of like sometimes I probably get a little bit overwhelmed with looking at the stands and seeing so many friends and family,” Miller said. “It was kind of good to check myself and understand at that age like hey, you gotta focus on the game and you gotta focus at the task at hand. So that definitely set me up for success.”

Owen Miller currently sits at hitting .280 with five homers, 26 runs batted in, and 12 stolen bases for his hometown Brewers.

