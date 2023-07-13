MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have announced their 2024 season schedule.

The season is set to begin on Thursday, March 29 against the New York Mets at Citi Field. The home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 2 against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field.

The Brewers will open their season on the road for the third consecutive year. This will mark the team’s longest opening stretch on the road since a 10-year run from 1996-2005. Furthermore, the Brewers have never faced the New York Mets on Opening Day.

Following the opening series in New York (March 28, 30-31), the Brewers will host the Minnesota Twins (April 2-3) and Seattle Mariners (April 5-7) for the first home games of the season.

In addition to the Twins and Mariners, in Interleague play in 2024, the Brewers will host:

New York Yankees (April 26-28)

Tampa Bay Rays (April 29-May 1)

Chicago White Sox (May 31-June 2)

Toronto Blue Jays (June 10-12)

Texas Rangers (June 24-26)

Cleveland Guardians (Aug. 16-18)

The Brewers welcome the Cleveland Guardians to American Family Field for the first time since 2018. Similarly, the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers last visited in 2019.

In interleague play in 2024, the Brewers will travel to face:

Baltimore Orioles (April 12-14)

Kansas City Royals (May 6-8)

Houston Astros (May 17-19)

Boston Red Sox (May 24-26)

Detroit Tigers (June 7-9)

Los Angeles Angels (June 17-19)

Minnesota Twins (July 20-21)

Oakland Athletics (Aug. 23-25)

The Brewers will visit the Houston Astros, the Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics for the first time since 2019.

The longest road trip of the season will come for the Brewers on May 17-26 with nine games in 10 days against:

Houston Astros (May 17-19)

Miami Marlins (May 20-22)

Boston Red Sox (May 24-26)

The longest hosting stretch for the Brewers will be a ten-game stretch occurring on Aug. 9-18 against:

Cincinnati Reds (Aug. 9-11)

Los Angeles Dodgers (Aug. 12-15)

Cleveland Guardians (Aug. 16-18).

Click here to view the full Milwaukee Brewers 2024 schedule.

