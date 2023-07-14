MILWAUKEE — A special event highlighting some of Milwaukee’s top-flight pollinators is coming to a hotel near you. On July 20th at 6:30 p.m., you can try items from a five-course menu featuring world-class honey at the Milwaukee Chophouse during its Bourbon & Bees event.

WTMJ’s Debbie Lazaga spoke to Hilton Milwaukee City Center Executive Chef Dan Granat, who is one of the key creative minds behind the upcoming event. All of the honey used in the meal was harvested from hives on top of the Hilton Milwaukee City Center’s parking structure.

“We’ll start off here up on the rooftop with a couple of appetizers and bourbons that we’ve paired, and we’ll be going down to the ChopHouse [to have] the rest of the dinner there,” Granat said.

Interested in learning more about the menu itself? You can view it by clicking here.

Each year, Robert McKinney of the MJD Apiary bring his hives to the top of that roof in order to help pollinate Milwaukee. In turn, the Milwaukee ChopHouse received fresh, delicious honey to use in its food and mixed drinks. This will mark the first time that access to these bees will be made public.

Would you like to attend the Bourbon & Bees event? Click here to make a reservation.

