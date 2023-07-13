A Milwaukee fire lieutenant escaped serious injury after the attic floor of a burning building at 29th and Scott collapsed under him. The house fire was reported at 9:30 a.m. in a large two-and-a-half story building, with heavy smoke coming from the attic.

Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said firefighters entered the building to fight the fire when the floor of the attic collapsed.

“It took a little bit of a scramble here to identify precisely who had gone through the floor and make sure they were pulled from the building.”

After he was removed from the building, the lieutenant refused medical attention and remained on scene to fight the fire. A woman and two children who were in the house at the time of the fire were able to get out safely before the Milwaukee Fire Department arrived.

“We are exceptionally grateful that firefighter was not seriously injured,” Lipski said.

Lipski said that the lieutenant will be monitored throughout the day to make sure no symptoms develop.

“You’re flying on adrenaline so we’re going to keep a very close eye on him,” he said.

No cause of the fire has been determined.