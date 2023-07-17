MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police officers have confirmed that a car crashed into a Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus on Monday morning. Authorities say that the crash occurred near W North Ave & N 35th St around 6:00 a.m.

The front and rear of the vehicle were heavily damaged, but the MCTS bus appeared to not suffer any damage. An ambulance was called to the scene and reportedly took three individuals from the bus — two passengers and the driver — to a local hospital. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital as well.

Traffic was shut down on North Avenue for about an hour while crews responded to the crash. Milwaukee police have not said what caused the crash.

This is a developing story; we’ll provide more information once it becomes available.

