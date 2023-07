MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin’s Afternoon News hosts John Mercure and Greg Matzek welcomed Milwaukee’s celebrity chef, Adam Pawlak on the program to discuss what makes Wisconsin right for the upcoming season of ‘Top Chef’ and a discussion about how ‘The Bear’ reflects the reality of kitchens.

If you are unable to watch the segment in your browser, you can click here to view the full conversation on WTMJ’s YouTube channel.

