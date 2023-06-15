Believe it or not, The Milwaukee Brewers once began the season starting 18-9.

Fast forward to today, the Brewers have now lost six straight games, being swept in back-to-back series.

Since their start, the Brewers have only a .400 winning percentage, which would land them as having the fifth-worse in baseball.

In other words, life hasn’t been great for us Brewers fans.

The questions are filling the clubhouse, and now, Milwaukee must ask themselves a couple of questions and ultimately decide to choose a path.

Number one, they must ask themselves – can we compete for a playoff spot, and the other – can we compete for a World Series?

Right now, one definitely looks out of the question; the other is seemingly fading with each game.

The Brewers have two roads they can travel down to finish the season.

The first one, look to make a move at the deadline – a serious move, to get this offense moving in the right direction.

The second one, probably the least appealing to most, is to trade off your current assets and begin a new direction for the team.

The only move they cannot make is doing nothing.