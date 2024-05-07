UPDATE at 8:45 p.m. CST on May 7: The Tornado Warnings have expired for Jefferson, Walworth, and Waukesha counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains effect for northern Kenosha, Racine, Milwaukee, northeastern Walworth, and eastern Waukesha counties until 9:30 p.m.

At 8:43 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Okauchee Lake to Vernon to near Lake Geneva, moving east at 45 mph.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado, head into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

UPDATE at 8:24 p.m. CST on May 7: The Tornado Warning now includes central Walworth County, eastern Jefferson County, and western Waukesha County until 8:45pm. At 8:19 p.m. , severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located over Delavan, moving east at 55 mph.

To take the best precautions, the National Weather Service recommends taking cover now. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are in effect for Walworth, Jefferson, and Waukesha Counties until 9 p.m. Severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Watertown to near Jefferson to 6 miles southwest of Whitewater, moving east at 45 mph.

UPDATE at 8:17 p.m. CST on May 7: The Tornado Warning now extends to eastern Jefferson and western Waukesha Counties until 8:45pm. Severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located near Palmyra, or 8 miles northeast of Whitewater, moving east at 40 mph.

Locations impacted include Waukesha, Watertown, Pewaukee, Hartland, Mukwonago, Delafield, Wales, Okauchee Lake, Oconomowoc, Vernon, Ottawa, Johnson Creek, Dousman, North Prairie, Palmyra, Big Bend, Lac La Belle, Ixonia, Rome, and Eagle.

UPDATE at 8:13 p.m. CST on May 7: The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Dodge and Jefferson Counties has been extended until 9:00 p.m.

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Jefferson County until 8:30pm. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are issued for Dodge and Walworth Counties until 8:30pm.

Details remain sparse at this stage of the tornado watch, but 620 WTMJ will provide updates as they roll in.

This is the second round of severe weather for Southeastern Wisconsin today. An official tornado warning was issued for Walworth County from 2:10 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. CST. This is an upgraded advisory from the Tornado Watch still in effect for Kenosha and Racine counties.

This is a breaking news story. Updates and developments will be provided as further details are announced.