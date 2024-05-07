RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — Deputies and assisting law enforcement agencies brought a man accused of stabbing and carjacking an Uber driver in Madison into custody on Monday, May 6 after deploying spike strips and a PIT maneuver to halt his escape.

The following bodycam footage was released by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a detailed release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were deployed to halt a 2021 Silver Toyota Highlander speeding on I-94. The suspect, who was later identified as 22-year-old Antonio Rodgers of Chicago, is accused of stabbing an Uber driver multiple times in a violent carjacking around 8:41 p.m. on Monday night in Madison.

Racine County deputies tried to stop the vehicle just north of Kraut Rd on I-94 northbound around 10:17 p.m. CST. As they commanded the suspect to stop, Rodgers allegedly drove off at 120+ MPH.

Another deputy stationed near the Highway K entrance ramp used a spike strip to damage and deflate his tires, but the suspect continued to drive at 100+ MPH until the rubber shredded off his tire rims.

His speed fell below 50 MPH, allowing Racine County deputies to execute a PIT maneuver to bring his vehicle to a halt. The car spun out at 180 degrees and came to a stop as he was surrounded by officers and K9 units. Authorities say he complied with his arrest from that point on, as shown in their bodycam footage.

He was taken into custody and interviewed by Racine and Madison authorities alike. Three charges were submitted through the Racine County Jail, where he’s held on $135,000 bail while facing four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing and eluding and operating a motor vehicle without an owner’s consent. He’s also facing attempted homicide out of Madison.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Waukesha Parade killer Darrell Brooks pleads no contest to additional charges