UPDATE at 4:42 p.m. CST on May 7, 2024: Tornado Watch and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have expired for all counties.

UPDATE at 3:30 p.m. CST on May 7, 2024: Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties have been added to the Severe Thunderstorm Warning from the NWS, which extended the warning through 4:00 p.m. CST for Racine and Kenosha Counties as well.

UPDATE at 3:00 p.m. CST on May 7, 2024: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been extended through 3:30 p.m. CST for Walworth, Racine, Ozaukee, Sheboygan and Kenosha counties.

UPDATE at 2:40 p.m. CST on May 7, 2024: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are in effect for Racine and Walworth Counties through 3:15 p.m. CST while the same warnings run through 3:30 p.m. CST for Ozaukee and Sheboygan counties.

UPDATE at 2:12 p.m. CST on May 7, 2024: An official tornado warning has been issued for Walworth County from 2:10 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. CST. This is an upgraded advisory from the Tornado Watch still in effect for Kenosha and Racine counties.

NWS experts suggest a tornado could develop from a severe thunderstorm located near the Capron/Poplar Grove area of Boone County, Illinois, which could develop and move northeast into the Southeast corner of Wisconsin.

The following precautionary actions have been suggested for those under the Tornado Warning from the National Weather Service: “Take cover now! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”

MILWAUKEE — National weather experts have issued a tornado watch for Kenosha, Racine and Walworth Counties, initially through 8:00 p.m. CST on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Cities mentioned specifically in the warning include Delevan, East Troy, Elkhorn, Kenosha, Lake Geneva, Racine, and Whitewater.

Details remain sparse at this stage of the tornado watch, but 620 WTMJ will provide updates as they roll in.

This is a breaking news story. Updates and developments will be provided as further details are announced.

