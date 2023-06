Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell’s advice for new Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin: “Trust your gut.”

“Every decision (head coaches) make, ultimately comes down to their gut,” Counsell told Wis. Morning News. “Be yourself. Don’t change.”

Counsell, like Griffin, is a former player. He believes Griffin’s history will help him succeed.

“A coach’s playing career creates trust with the players,” he explained. “They’ve been through a lot of similar situations.”

“I wish him the best.”